Home Cities Kochi

Ride to Petta on metro from March

Commissioning of the 1.3km-long stretch to mark completion of the first phase of Kochi Metro’s construction; KMRL selects ‘fishing’ as the theme of Petta station

Published: 19th February 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File photo| EPS)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the successful trial run of the Kochi Metro on the Thykoodam-Petta stretch last weekend, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is all set to commission the stretch by next month.

The commissioning of the 1.3km-long stretch will mark the completion of the first phase of the metro’s construction which was officially launched in June 2013. At present, metro services are being conducted on the 23.65km-long stretch between Aluva and Thykoodam covering 21 stations. The commissioning of the new stretch will take the total length of the Kochi Metro to 25km and the total number of stations to 22 with Petta station being the newest.

“The viaduct, track laying and electrification works are over as are the structural works of the new station. Only 10 per cent of finishing work, including that of a portion of a roof, remains,” said a KMRL officer. Continuing the practice of using themes that reflect the culture of the state for its stations, KMRL has selected ‘fishing’ as the theme of the Petta station.

At present, it costs a metro passenger `60 to travel from Aluva to Thykoodam. This fare may be retained till Petta. However, an official declaration is yet to come.

Tripunithura SN Jn in 2022

With the first phase nearing completion, KMRL will now focus on the work till S N Junction at Tripunithura. The work is expected to wrap up in March 2022.

2 total number of metro stations once the Petta station is opened

DMRC may wind up operations in kochi

Once the work till Petta is over, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which was implementing the first phase of Kochi Metro among other works, is likely to wind up its operations here. The KMRL will directly execute the phase 1 (a) works up to Tripunithura and the remaining phases. DMRC officials hinted at this, saying most of its technical team members had moved to other locations. Though the government had tasked it with the reconstruction of the controversial Palarivattom flyover, DMRC could not launch the work as a case related to the flyover is under the High Court’s consideration. “Even if DMRC takes up the work, it will require only a small team. Hence, the DMRC office at Ernakulam South will most likely be closed down by June,” said a DMRC officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp