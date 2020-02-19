Singing the tune of romance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We all might have come across many romantic music videos in life. A few of them would strike a chord instantly. ‘Konjam Neram’ is one such video which offers a unique feel with its refreshing approach.

The video featuring actor Navneeth Madhav and Sona Olickal portrays the love of a food delivery boy. Set in the backdrop of pristine Kochi, the song was penned and sung by Wayanad-native Sijin Thomas.

Sijin Thomas

“Even during the academic days, my heart has always been in music. I learned Carnatic music for two years and tried my luck in many auditions of reality shows and bands. As most of them failed, I decided to make independent singles. It has been two-years’ wait to realise the video. Though I made the song long back, financial issues have delayed it further,” he said.

AR Rahman’s Innum Konjam Neram song from Maryan was the source of inspiration for lyrics. “Though I got the tune, the formation of lyrics has taken a while. It was a fragment of Rahman’s song that leads to the song. I made the chorus with ‘Konjam Neram’ and later developed the lyrics with the help of my friend,” said Sijin.

Music video is also a result of a camaraderie. “Both Jackson and Navneeth were my college mates and I approached them with the idea. They liked the idea and we recorded the audio in last November. The shoot was wrapped up in January,” said Thomas.

Echoing the same, director Jackson Jose Vayalil said “Though I have directed many PSAs and short films earlier, this is my first ever attempt in the music video. Other than the Sona Olickal who was auditioned through an online campaign, the entire crew is our friends. As we have seen many romantic videos earlier, the team has tried to shoot it realistically in a unique manner.”

The 3-minute long video premiered on February 13, comes up with beautiful visuals from Fort Kochi, Kadamakudy and various other locations in Kochi. So far, it has garnered over 2 lakhs views. You can watch the video on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VH_QAeVootg.