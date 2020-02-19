Travel from airport to Aluva and back on Kochi Metro’s feeder buses

Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro will launch its feeder bus service between Aluva metro station and Cochin International Airport on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro will launch its feeder bus service between Aluva metro station and Cochin International Airport on Thursday.Initially, two vehicles will be in operation as part of the electric bus service named Pavan Doot. The frequency of buses will be increased in the coming days. The ticket rates will be announced at the time of the launch. The customised e-bus will be stationed at the airport’s Terminal 1.

“The feeder service will considerably reduce the travelling cost and time for Kochiites. We hope the passengers will opt for Metro to reach the airport rather than relying on taxis and cars. Metro commuters can carry their baggage and board the Pavan Doot bus to reach the airport on time,” said KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

At present, a passenger can carry up to 25kg of baggage on the metro. In case of additional baggage, they have to submit an application at the metro stations.

“KMRL opted for e-buses to reduce pollution. The timing and fare will be fixed to suit the commuters’ needs,” Sharma said.KMRL had earlier signed an agreement with KSRTC for plying e-buses as part of its feeder service to the airport.

New stretch by next month
The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is all set to commission the Thykoodam-Petta stretch by next month
Trial run on the stretch was successfully held last weekend
The total length of the Kochi Metro will go up to 25km and the number of stations to 22
with Petta being the newest station

