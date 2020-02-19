Utsavam 2020 from Feb 22

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly 250 artists will perform various traditional art forms at Utsavam 2020, set to be held from February 22 to 28 at Durbar Hall ground and Fort Kochi Vasco Da Gama Square. The entry for the event, which is being organised by Kerala Tourism in association with DTPC, is free. Utsavam will offer a rare opportunity for art connoisseurs to witness art forms like theyyattu, kolkkali, koodiyattom and tholppavakoothu. The aim of the event is to revive the nearly extinct art forms of Kerala and to give an opportunity to the younger generation and foreign tourists to witness the same live. For more details, contact : 0484-2367334, 9847331200.