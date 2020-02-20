Kerala boy's 'moneybox project' for flood relief enters Best of India Records

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Adersh R, a Class IX student of Vrindavan High School, Vlathankara, recently won praise from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his unique concept of setting up collection boxes in various schools across the state and contributing towards Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Not only did his idea help in rebuilding Kerala after the devastating flood of 2018 but also nurtured a sense of social commitment among students. Based on his moneybox project initiative, Adersh has recently entered into the Best of India Records.

It was the Puttingal fire tragedy at Kollam that happened about four years ago that inspired Adersh to start contributing a share of his savings to CMDRF. Since the age of 10, Adersh never failed to contribute to a cause. “Every month I saved some money to contribute for urgent causes,” he said.

Later, when the 2018 floods wrecked havoc in the state, Adersh came up with the initiative to set up money collection boxes in various schools. He submitted his proposal to the Chief Minister for the same.



“We spend money on many unnecessary purposes. If we save money and contribute on a monthly basis, we won’t have to face crisis when another calamity happens. Through collection boxes, students will get an opportunity to help during emergency or disaster situations,” says Adersh. On a trial basis, he had put a collection box in schools from September 2 to 6 last year. Close to Rs 2.81 crore was collected in just four days, giving him the motivation to spread the initiative to more schools.

“There has been great support from my teachers and other students who have appreciated the moneybox initiative. If we start thinking along philanthropic lines, we will be able to speed up relief activities at the time of crisis,” says Adersh, who aspires to be an IPS officer. Students are contributing what they can for the cause and the box is gradually getting filled. “Even if a student contributes just `1, it will make a great difference,” adds the young boy with a mighty heart.