Home Cities Kochi

MVD to issue city permits to 2,500 autorickshaws after three decades

Priority to CNG, LPG and electric three-wheelers | Over 15,000 vehicles plying illegally in city

Published: 20th February 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

An autorickshaw stand at Kaloor | File Pic

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Unbelievable as it may sound, it is a fact that more than 15,000 autorickshaws are plying in the city sans the mandatory city permit issued by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

In view of this, the MVD, after a long gap of three decades, has decided to issue city permits to new autorickshaws. As per the decision taken by Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer (RTO) K Manoj Kumar, nearly 2,500 autorickshaws will get the permit to operate in the city. CNG, LPG and electric autorickshaws will get priority. Once this happens, the total number of autorickshaws plying in the city legally will become 6,500.

MVD will start inviting applications from eligible candidates by the end of this month and issue the new city permits by the end of March or in the first week of April after scrutinising the applications.

“The MVD issued city permits to 4,000 autorickshaws in the 1990s to cater to people’s needs. While a scrutiny on the number of autorickshaws operating in the city was carried out in 2013, no additional city permits were issued. The study also found that nearly 2,600 city permits of the 4,000 issued earlier were not in use. This too resulted in the influx of illegal autorickshaws,” said Kumar.

“As part of our effort to remove illegal autorickshaws from the city, MVD decided to enhance the number of city permits,” he said.

Conditions apply
MVD has come out with certain criteria that applicants need to fulfil to get city permits for their autorickshaws. Applicants who possess two ID proofs stating that they are a permanent resident of the city will get the highest priority as will applicants whose three-wheelers are powered by CNG, LPG or electricity.

Deployment at railway stations
It is learnt the MVD will deploy autorickshaws possessing the new city permits at the Ernakulam South and North railway stations to replace autorickshaws that do not possess the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp