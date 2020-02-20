One-stop shop for all housing needs

Home Cities Kochi

By Linta Mary Philip
KOCHI: For aspiring home owners these days, the interiors and aesthetics of the house matter as much as the edifice itself.Kozhikode based Tessera Design Studio, is a one-stop shop for all your housing needs. Right from drawing the layoutto selecting curtains, the studio takes care of it all.

Raoof Kalathingal, who runs the firm believes comprehensive planning and effective co-ordination before commencing the construction, make the dream of having a well designed and beautifully put together home a reality.

A 3000-sqft house designed by the studio at Kootoli in Kozhikode for a doctor couple is a case in point. It makes optimum use of natural lighting. The entrance is through a sit-out, which opens to the spacious double- height living room with large bay windows.

“We decided not to use false ceilings for the house even though they add to the look of the interiors. The gypsum material used in false ceiling tends to deteriorate over the years and start peeling, leading to respiratory issues. Avoiding it also gives an open feel to the space,” says Raoof.

Keeping in mind the clients requirement for a courtyard space, a patio was set up adjacent to the dining room. The area with a vertical garden and a large wooden swing has been left open to the sky with a pergola, making for a relaxation spot. The landing area on the first floor too has been designed as a common space. With wooding flooring and cosy seating arrangement, the area acts as family room-cum-study.

The warm hued interiors have generous accents of wood. All the doors, window frames and stair handrails have been done in teak wood. The furniture units are custom made, using plywood and natural veneer. Using premium plywood saves both raw material and carpentry costs, even while retaining the elegance of wood.

The house has four bedrooms, living area,dining room, family area-cum-study, kitchen, pooja room, consultation room, patio, gym and a sit-out, The master bedroom has a sloped roof ceiling with skylights and a traditional ‘kilivathil’ entrance. “While cross ventilation has been ensured in all rooms, skylights have been provided at many points across the house for added ventilation,’ adds Raoof.

