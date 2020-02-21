Home Cities Kochi

Airport travel now easy, thanks to Kochi Metro

Kurien said the services will benefit not only metro passengers taking flights but also nearly 12,000 employees of the airport.

Published: 21st February 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi airport MD V J Kurien flagging off the feeder service in the presence of KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma at the airport on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Plan your journeys between the Kochi airport and the city with ease now as the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) launched feeder services between the airport and the Aluva metro station on Thursday. Managing director of the airport V J Kurien flagged off the electric bus in the presence of KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

Two buses will conduct a total of 44 services to the airport and back from the Aluva station daily. These include 22 services from the metro station between 5 am and 11 pm and the same number of services from the airport between 5.40 am and 11.10 pm. The fare is fixed at `50 for one side.

Titled Pavan Doot, the services will be conducted at 40-minute intervals, except between 10am and 3pm as the functioning of the airport is restricted during the day time at present, owing to the work at the runway.
Other than the starting point and the destination, there will not be any other stops.Those using the ‘Kochi 1 card’ of the metro can use the same for the feeder service.

“It is a great start to a much-awaited partnership. We thank the Cochin International Airport Ltd for its support,” Sharma said. He said KMRL was planning to increase the frequency of the services in future based on demand.

Sharma also hinted that the launch of the feeder services was an indicator of KMRL’s ambitious plan for extending the Kochi Metro services to the airport in future.

“We have already planned airport connectivity as phase 3. This is the first step towards achieving the goal,” he said.

Kurien said the services will benefit not only metro passengers taking flights but also nearly 12,000 employees of the airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KMRL Kochi Metro Kochi Airport
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp