Collector’s move to acquire 3 acres at Brahmapuram kicks up controversy

Ruling, oppn councillors oppose move; say identified land houses corp’s veterinary hospital

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 01:13 PM

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government’s move to take over Kochi Corporation’s three-acre plot at Brahmapuram and allot it to Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly (IMAGE) for setting up a biomedical waste treatment plant has snowballed into a controversy with ruling and opposition councillors opposing the move.

The district collector, who had issued an order directing the corporation to hand over the land, has been accused of taking the decision without consulting the stakeholders. The land identified for IMAGE already houses the corporation’s multi-specialty veterinary hospital and a vehicle service station.

“The move will spell doom for the hospital. The district collector has the special right to acquire the land. But since it belongs to the corporation, he should have consulted the civic body first. Already, Brahmapuram is infested with projects which only treat waste. If IMAGE gets the three-acre land, it will worsen the situation,” said LDF parliamentary party secretary V P Chandran.

It was after IMAGE voiced concern over treating huge quantities of biomedical waste from hospitals at its lone plant in Palakkad that the government directed the collector to take over the said land for the plant.
“If the government acquires the land for IMAGE, we will be forced to demolish the hospital. The IMAGE authorities verbally promised that a building for the hospital will be constructed adjacent to the project site. Since it is a government move, it has to be placed before the council for discussion. The matter will be discussed in the council meeting on Saturday and the government will be informed of its outcome,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.Opposition leader K J Antony said the opposition will not support the move.

“If the plant becomes a reality, all the biomedical waste from southern districts will come to Brahmapuram. The existing plant is already causing hardship to the residents of Vadavukodu-Puthenkurissu panchayats. Even they are opposing the dumping of garbage. If IMAGE constructs a plant, it will trigger another controversy,” he said.

However, District Collector S Suhas said the government’s decision will be implemented and the land will be taken over soon.“A separate building will be constructed for setting up the hospital. The project will benefit to the public. I will implement the government directive in this regard,” said the collector.

The issue
Around three acres of land are to be acquired for Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly (IMAGE) for setting up a biomedical waste treatment plant
The vet hospital and service station for vehicles will have to be demolished to set up the plant
There is no clarity on constructing an alternative building for the hospital
Corp will discuss the matter on Saturday

