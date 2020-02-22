Coronavirus: 112 under observation at isolation ward in Kochi hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As per the district administration, only 112 persons in Ernakulam district are under observation for novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Among 112, only one is under observation at the isolation ward in the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, as on Friday.

According to the officials, the person was admitted to the hospital as he got back from the coronavirus-affected area.

As many as 111 persons are home quarantined as per the directions of the Health department.

As per the officials, only two phone calls arrived at the corona control room set up at the district administration.

The awareness classes regarding the virus is progressing in the district.