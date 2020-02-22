Spotlight back on Kadambrayar

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Over the last few days, the otherwise-obscure Kadambrayar has been seeing an unusual bustle. Over 100 people have joined the kayaking classes sponsored by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), making the ‘Explore Kadambrayar-2020 project a success.

The classes are being organised by a licensed project operator. Each group starts from the Infopark boat jetty and rows to Manakkakadavu. According to the participants, the experience has been one of a kind, though the waterbody is polluted. While the sessions have put the spotlight on the picturesque spot, the lack of basic facilities is threatening to drive tourists away.

Eco-tourism project

While the DTPC came up with the Kadambrayar Eco-Tourism Project in 2009, it aimed at tapping the tourism potential of the place. But, nothing much has happened since then. There are three access points to Kadambrayar- one each at Manakkakadavu in Kunnathunadu panchayat, Puthusherikadavu in Kizhakkambalam panchayat and the third at Infopark boat jetty. The walkway connecting Manakkakadavu to Puthusherikadavu, with its scenic locales, attracts a fair number of sightseers on holidays.

The walkway has two hanging bridges, one of which was inaugurated last year to boost tourism. But, the glaring shortage of basic infrastructure such as toilets, lighting along the walkway and the sufficient number of benches for the visitors play spoilsport. The tiles and railings of the walkway need renovation too. “Since there are no lights along the walkway, people who come here after office hours are forced to leave soon,” said Basil Baby, a licesed project operator under DTPC. “The route from Manakkakadavu to Infopark boat jetty had been lying inaccessible due to growth of water hyacinths.

The sponsorship for the ‘Explore Kadambrayar’ project was utilised in cleaning up the stretch and hiring a kayaking instructor,” said Basil. If possibilities for water sports have to be seriously explored, the stretch has to be regularly cleaned. While the walkway and a restaurant at its end are the initiatives of the DTPC, all other facilities such as boating, pedal boats and kettuvanchi are arranged by private operators. The eatery, leased to operators, functioned for a few months before closing down.

Plans

The DTPC has now chalked out a plan to develop the stretch from Infopark boat jetty to Manakkakadavu into a tourism activity corridor. “The project is set to start in the coming financial year. Boat services, walkway, cycle tracks will be started as part of the plan,” said Vijaya Kumar S, secretary of district DTPC. “A destination management council meeting will be held next month to sort out the working of the restaurant,” he added.