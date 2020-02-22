Work on Ernakulam market to begin soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If everything goes as per the plan, the Ernakulam Market, one of the major commercial spots in the city, will get a major facelift by 2022. The proposed renovation project, being implemented by the Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML), the SPV (special purpose vehicle) floated for the implementation of 100 Smart City Mission project in the city, is hopeful of commencing the work towards the middle of this year.

As per the `100-crore plan, a market complex will be constructed to accommodate the existing stalls. These include both wholesale and retail shops. There will be a separate section for fruits, vegetables, fish and groceries. “There were some hurdles. However, after holding a meeting with the office-bearers of the Market and Stall Owners Association, we have sorted out the issues and promised to address their concerns. The CSML is planning a modernised renovation which includes an advanced marketing complex. The work will be completed in 24 months. We should lend support to the agency in completing the project in a time-bound manner,” said Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain.

The mayor, at a meeting with the traders and vendors of Ernakulam market on Thursday, assured them that a temporary rehabilition facility will be provided during the construction. “Till the construction of the new building, which will come up at the centre of the existing market, gets over, the stall owners will be provided temporary shops at the market,” she said. Meanwhile, Stall Owners Association secretary Haris said all vendors, who legally possess stalls in the existing market, should be provided shops at the new complex.

The stall owners demanded that a proper plan should be worked out for ensuring adequate water supply at a temporary facility. The Memorandum of Understanding between Kochi Corporation and Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association (EMSOA) will be signed next week. The stall owners have nominated the president of their association to sign the agreement on their behalf. Once the Corporation signs the agreement with EMSOA, each stall owner will individually sign an MoU with their association.

Temporary facility As traders await sanction to move into the makeshift facility, an old school building, they are hopeful that the majority of their demands will be satisfied. “We have asked for temporary stalls to be set up for all the 213 vendors who function in the market. Water connection, electricity, proper drainage and storage facility have to be ensured. Concrete pathways are also essential,” said C J George, president of EMSOA.

Project cost

B100 crore

The project envisages development of Broadway and Ernakulam Market, two of the major commercial areas in the city centre, with a focus on leisure spaces with safety and security ensured inclusively for all the users round the clock.

Major components Streetscaping

Dedicated pedestrian zones by reducing motor vehicle travel within the market. This will help the commuters in parking their vehicles in the parking lot and walk and shop in the market.

Market complex

A market complex with organised activities. It will provide retail shopping facilities as well as wholesale service for even neighbouring districts.

Traffic management

The vehicles should only be parked in the designated area for parking.

Canal restoration

Ernakulam Market canal is one of the major canals in the City which was once navigable and was used for transporting goods from other districts. The proposal includes cleaning the canal and developing its banks to revive the latent potential of the area to be developed as urban public space.