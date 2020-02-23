40 sovereigns of gold stolen from house at Angamaly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a daring heist, burglars broke into a house at Angamaly and decamped with 40 sovereigns of gold, valued at nearly Rs 13 lakh at current prices. The theft occurred at the house of Thilakan, who runs the Viswajyothi School at Vengoor near Angamaly, according to the police.

“The family was not present at the house as they were away at the temple on Friday evening. As per the preliminary investigation, the incident might have taken place between 3 pm and 10.45 pm.

It came to light when the residents returned home after dusk,” said an officer. The thieves are believed to have secured entry into the house through the backdoor whose lock was seen tampered with. “When the family returned, they found gold jewellery missing from cupboards and the clothes kept inside were littered on the floor. They soon alerted the police,” the officer added. An inquiry based on CCTV footage from nearby areas is underway, said police.