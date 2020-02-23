Council meet to discuss IMAGE controversy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the ruling and Opposition councillors coming out against the government move to take over three acres of land for setting up the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly (IMAGE) biomedical waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, Mayor Soumini Jain on Saturday decided to convene a special council to discuss the issues pertaining to Brahmapuram.

Opposition leader KJ Antony asked the Mayor to convene a special meeting to discuss the issues at Brahmapuram.“ The leasing out of Brahmpauram land to GJ Eco Power, proposed IMAGE plant, incidents of fire and tender for waste removal have to be taken up during a special council.

These should be discussed at length before taking a final decision,” said KJ Antony, who raised the issue at the council meeting, on Saturday. The council also decided to seek an explanation from Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd(KSINC) regarding the accident in which a Ro-Ro vessel hit a tourist boat near Fort Kochi.