Papal Nuncio to inaugurate Christian journalists' meet on February 29

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Catholic Press Association (ICPA) will host the 25th national convention of Christian journalists on February 29 at the Don Bosco Centre in Okhla, Delhi. Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, will inaugurate the convention, which has as its theme ‘Journalism Today: Pragmatism Triumphs Over Principles?’.

Kochi-based veteran journalist and ICPA president Ignatius Gonsalves will preside over the inaugural event. Rev Dr Anil Thomas Couto, the archbishop of Delhi, will deliver the keynote address. It will be followed by the benedictory speech of Bishop Salvadore Lobo of Baruipur, who is the ecclesiastical advisor to the association.Fr Stanley Kozhichira, president of SIGNIS India, will offer felicitations. Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurien Joseph will be the chief guest at annual ICPA Award function.