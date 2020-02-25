Aiding gold smuggling: Two Customs officers removed from service

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two officers with the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Kochi, who were involved in gold smuggling cases, were removed from service. Radhakrishnan B, superintendent of customs, and Rahul, inspector of customs, were removed by Sumit Kumar, Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Kochi. Customs officials said Radhakrishnan was involved in a smuggling bid of gold weighing nearly 25 kg having a market value of `8.17 crore through the Thiruvananthapuram airport on May 13, 2019. He is currently lodged in Thiruvananthapuram Central Prison.

Rahul was involved in a smuggling attempt of gold weighing 11 kg valued at over `4.05 crore through the Kannur airport on August 19, 2019. Though a detention order was issued against him, it has not been executed as he is absconding.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence probed the cases and a showcause notice has been issued on Radhakrishnan in another case currently under investigation. “The action was initiated in line with the Government of India’s policy of least tolerance towards corruption and swift action against tainted officers,” said Sumit Kumar.