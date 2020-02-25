From wantrepreneur to entrepreneur

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

KOCHI: “I’m Dr Vivek Bindra and today is a high energy day,” he introduces himself and the baritone voice instantly recalibrates the energy to a high. That is what his participants seem to love. “Energy comes from enthusiasm and enthusiasm comes for the hunger of life,” says the man who is being hailed as 2020’s’ thought leader, motivational speaker, owner of world’s most subscribed entrepreneurship YouTube channel with 10.3 million subscribers and 570 million viewership.

He aims to turn the Indian wantrepreneur, a techie who simply dreams of becoming an entrepreneur but is stuck in his corporate job, take the leap to become an entrepreneur. “Youth have three things - good scores, good dedication and too much complacency. “So they get comfortable in joining an MNC before 25, take three or four promotions to become a project leader and they get stagnant. They are settling for `18 lakh package a month while their potential is `60 lakh, perhaps. Plus, entrepreneurs create jobs and give a fillip to the economy. C’mon Hyderabadi youth, jaago,” he says.

Dr Vivek is known to give a desi touch to his entrepreneurial motivational talks. He uses slokas from the Bhagavadh Gita to drive home the point. “Lord Krishna is the world’s first and best motivational speaker. “The Gita is something that all Indian regardless of their religion can relate to and what better book to push ourselves to reach out for bigger dreams,” he adds.“Indians need guidance. This is obvious from the 14 crore views that my videos garner on Facebook alone. I want to handhold people into pursuing their dreams. C’mon ya, YOLO (You Only Live Once)”, he speaks like he was addressing the Instagram generation.

“I want to put faith, not just motivation, in my Indians brothers and sisters. Motivation tends to wear off, faith gets strengthened, is unwavering and will take you to the logical end,” says Vivek.He says that he teaches his participants how to get their first 1,000 customers and that he derives lessons from his own life. Vivek has been low key in terms of sharing his life journey, but recently a face-to-face interview with Bollywood actor Boman Irani revealed how he grew up without his parents, struggled to get his business growing with meagre resources and yet never gave up. “For nearly six months, every day before I got to work, I would clean the loos and manually fill up water in the tub in the washroom so that employees would not quit because they did not have access to a clean and hygienic toilet,” he says.

Founder & CEO Bada Business which is considered to be among South Asia’s one of the largest and most progressive organizations, he has trusted advisor to over 1,500 corporates and is known to inspire businessmen to try out new strategies, lessons and leadership development. He also runs a free digital learning platform from where anyone can learn the most relevant business strategies, leadership methods, creating and implementing frameworks for effective execution of strategies.