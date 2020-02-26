High Court sitting judges to teach NUALS students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National University of Advanced Legal Studies opened a new chapter in legal education in the state by reaching an arrangement with the High Court sitting judges to take classes for its law students as adjunct professors. Seven sitting judges have been appointed as adjunct professors.

A Hariprasad, A Muhammed Musthaque, A K Jayasankaran Nambiar, Anil K Narendran, Sunil K Thomas, B Sudheendra Kumar and Devan Ramachandran will be taking classes for students. Besides, retd Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Pious Kuriakose, retd Justice and former director of Kerala Judicial Academy K T Sankaran, senior advocates like K B Muhammed Kutty, T P M Ibrahim Khan, S Radhakrishnan, Pauly Mathew Murikkan, Nagaraj Narayanan and former Legislative Secretary M C Valson have also been appointed adjunct professors as per Section 20 (v) of NUALS Act. As per the arrangement, adjunct professor Justice Sunil Thomas engaged a class on Transfer of Property Act. Apart from adjunct professors, Pradeep K P, Thushara James, Abraham T Mechinkara and Shyamkumar A M have also been appointed.

