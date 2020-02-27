India's first commercial LNG bus launched in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a positive step towards curbing air pollution, India's first commercial Liquified Compressed natural gas (LNG) bus was launched in Kochi.

Created by Petronet, the bus fitted with a 180 kg cryogenic tank, the bus can travel up to 900 km in a single filling.

“The efficiency of LNG is 1.5 times better than diesel. While CNG costs Rs 57 per kg, LNG can be bought at Rs 40-45 per kg. This is 25-30 per cent cost-efficient when compared to diesel,” said Sajeev Nambiar, senior manager, Petronet LNG Limited, Kochi.

Meanwhile, Kerala government also plans to popularise these alternative sources of fuel like LNG and CNG, said transport Minister AK Saseendran here today.

“Giving discounts or special packages to owners of LNG buses can be considered,” he added while flagging off India's first commercial LNG bus by Petronet LNG Limited for the commutation of their employees.

Petronet plans to open 28 LNG dispensing stations in India and four in Kerala - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Edappal and Kannur.

“We are aiming at buses and heavy trailers. LNG is suitable for long services and opening stations at these four stations will help these,” added Sajeev. The stations will be set up in a year.



Commissioned in 2014, Petronet is currently working at 20-25 per cent efficiency.

The major customers are GAIL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), ISRo Mahendragiri, HLL Lifecare Limited, Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd, Kollam.



According to Sajeev, KSRTC also plans to introduce LNG buses and that will be a revolution to the public transport sector.

“More than the sale of LNG, what we focus is to reduce air pollution. More LNG vehicles will be on the streets in years and our environment will be free from pollution,” he said.