Home Cities Kochi

Love for the great outdoors

Bringing the outdoors into one’s living space is the new trend in residential architecture. Luxury and nature are becoming the two sides of the design coin

Published: 27th February 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the yesteryears, for people who were engaged in agrarian pursuits, a house was just a place to rest at sundown. With changing times, a common man’s aspirations of a dream house have undergone a sea change. While all the design features once used in traditional homes might not be adaptable in today’s lifestyle or climate, they certainly had their advantages. The terracotta tiled roofs, walls made of mud and limestone which were more porous and hence did not trap the heat inside were tailored to suit the humidity and local temperature. Windows with wooden shutters were effective means of controlling the amount of sunlight that came into the house. 

 “It is the ideas of the client that create a good home. That, coupled with the freedom given to an architect can lead way to comfortable living spaces,” says Roy Antony a veteran architect. With more clients realising the luxury of being close to nature, the demand for courtyards and lightwells that bring in elements of the outdoors have seen an increase recently. While there might not be an ideal design that suits all, intelligent architecture is the need of the hour. Kunjan Garg of RGB Architecture Studio, based in Kochi, is one such designer who takes the concept of bringing the outdoors home, or in her words’, “Developing a landscape scene that develops into a micro-climate by itself.” 

When asked about their design aesthetic, Kunjan says: “Our work depends exclusively on the product in hand. It is influenced by the site, the client, the requirements, the economy of the project and the kind of skills we have at hand,” she quips. One of their projects was a house for the Koras, who were returning to Kerala after years of expat life. “They wanted a place to retire. Specifically, an emotional retreat. The region was surrounded by trees in the neighbourhood. For us, it was about how our architecture would utilise those elements. How to make a public zone into a private one. How to take advantage of vegetation that exists and provide for more.

Accordingly, the house was designed to create a sense of space,” she adds. While for the architect, this kind of architecture poses the challenge of integrating two extremes—the chaos of the outdoors and the luxury and organisation of indoors—those living in it get to experience a different take on ‘feel at home’. “Having grown up in a courtyard house, or a naalukettu with a nadumuttam, it was a relief to get our indoors crafted in green. Our ancestral house was redone by a firm based in Kochi. It is a luxury for us to have an indoor garden” says Sheela Sudev, hailing from Kannur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp