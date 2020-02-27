Tour of Kochi will no longer burn a hole in your pocket

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Kochi being touted as one of the must-visit places of 2020 by international magazines and websites, the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has launched an air-conditioned bus for providing one-day tours to tourists who wish to see destinations without burning a hole in their pocket. The agency is also facilitating tour packages to Munnar, Thekkady, Alappuzha and Athirappilly.

The 24-seater bus, operated by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), was handed over to DTPC recently. The tour packages were launched last week. Named ‘Tour of Kochi’, the package will be operated on a daily basis. “The AC bus has all modern facilities, including refrigerator, coffee-maker, audio-video system, wireless microphones and guide service,” said S Vijaya Kumar, secretary, DTPC.

He said even if the agency doesn’t receive enough bookings to operate the AC bus, small-sized vehicles will be provided.

A crisp itinerary

The tourists will be picked up from their hotel, railway station, bus station or metro station at 8am. From there, they will be taken to visit the Dutch Palace, Jewish Synagogue, Santa Cruz Basilica, St Francis Church, Chinese Fishing Nets and Fort Kochi Beach. Fish meals or vegetarian meals will be served for lunch at 1pm, following which the tourists will be taken to visit Cochin Port Maritime Heritage Museum, boating at Marine Drive and Kerala History Museum. Keralam Tours, a Kochi-based tour agency has been selected to operate the package. “We are targeting domestic tourists who come for sightseeing during school vacation,” said Kamal Dev, project head, Keralam Tours. Bookings can be made at www.keralamtours.com or by contacting: 0484-4065676, 7907733011 and 9048134737.

NIne destinations

Rs 1,199 per head (including destination fee, boating charge, food)

l 9-hour package (8am-6pm)

lWill cover 9 destinations

l24-seater AC bus has all modern facilities

lNo minimum tourist limit