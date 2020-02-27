Home Cities Kochi

Tour of Kochi will no longer burn a hole in your pocket

The 24-seater bus, operated by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), was handed over to DTPC recently.

Published: 27th February 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

(File) Fort Kochi beach Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Kochi being touted as one of the must-visit places of 2020 by international magazines and websites, the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has launched an air-conditioned bus for providing one-day tours to tourists who wish to see destinations without burning a hole in their pocket. The agency is also facilitating tour packages to Munnar, Thekkady, Alappuzha and Athirappilly.

The 24-seater bus, operated by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), was handed over to DTPC recently. The tour packages were launched last week. Named ‘Tour of Kochi’, the package will be operated on a daily basis. “The AC bus has all modern facilities, including refrigerator, coffee-maker, audio-video system, wireless microphones and guide service,” said S Vijaya Kumar, secretary, DTPC.
He said even if the agency doesn’t receive enough bookings to operate the AC bus, small-sized vehicles will be provided. 

A crisp itinerary
The tourists will be picked up from their hotel, railway station, bus station or metro station at 8am. From there, they will be taken to visit the Dutch Palace, Jewish Synagogue, Santa Cruz Basilica, St Francis Church, Chinese Fishing Nets and Fort Kochi Beach. Fish meals or vegetarian meals will be served for lunch at 1pm, following which the tourists will be taken to visit Cochin Port Maritime Heritage Museum, boating at Marine Drive and Kerala History Museum. Keralam Tours, a Kochi-based tour agency has been selected to operate the package. “We are targeting domestic tourists who come for sightseeing during school vacation,” said Kamal Dev, project head, Keralam Tours. Bookings can be made at www.keralamtours.com or by contacting: 0484-4065676, 7907733011 and 9048134737.

NIne destinations

Rs 1,199 per head (including destination fee, boating charge, food)
l 9-hour package (8am-6pm)
lWill cover 9 destinations
l24-seater AC bus has all modern facilities
lNo minimum tourist limit

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp