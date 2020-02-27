VBA: A support system for budding entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to business, budding entrepreneurs need the most support. Vijayee Bhava Alumni (VBA), a venture started by businessman Kochouseph Chittilappilly in 2013 acts as an incubator for Kerala-based entrepreneurs who have been running their business for a period of 3-15 years.

What started as a training programme for entrepreneurs now has over 600 members and continues to train the entrepreneurs in the state. A four-day training programme is conducted once every three months for a batch of 30 entrepreneurs and they become the association members once the training is over. They also conduct ‘VB Talk’ every month where they get a chance to interact with successful business leaders.

“We believe that entrepreneurs need more support than their start-ups. They make an impact in the society 2-3 years after the business is established,” said Noushad M K, president, VBA. The training is mainly focused on entrepreneurs having Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). “The association directly gets into the business of an entrepreneur. We help them in the marketing and communication, to avail funding, to make business plans and boost their venture. The monthly talk will focus on different subjects. With such a strong association, they will get help from any of the entrepreneurs in the group and this provides them mental support too,” added Noushad.

VBA Business Summit and Awards 2020

The fifth edition of VBA Business Awards will be held at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm. The event is expected to be attended by more than 600 entrepreneurs and will also feature sessions of many successful entrepreneurs. The event will be inaugurated by Kochouseph Chittilappilly. “The event will facilitate a chance for budding entrepreneurs to interact with successful entrepreneurs and be mentored by them,” said Noushad.VBA Business Summit and Awards 2020

