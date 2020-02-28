LIFE Mission: Local bodies across state to celebrate completion of 2 lakh houses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state government planning to celebrate the completion of two lakh houses under LIFE Mission in Thiruvananthapuram, local bodies across the state will also organise meetings in their respective headquarters. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will make the declaration at Putharikandam Maidan in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

District Collector S Suhas said a meeting was held on Wednesday to plan the declaration of the achievement in the district. He congratulated all local bodies and elected representatives in the district for the same. LIFE Mission Ernakulam coordinator Ernest C Thoams said all local bodies should collect a photograph and details of the mission’s beneficiaries. All headquarters have also been instructed to screen the declaration programme live. The official YouTube channel of LIFE Mission will also telecast the programme.