Petronet launches India’s first commercial LNG bus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Petrol and diesel have been the main sources of fuel and people have realised they are a major source of air pollutants as well. So, the government’s policy is to popularise alternative fuels like liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG), said Transport Minister A K Saseendran here on Thursday.“Giving discounts or special packages to owners of LNG buses can be considered,” he said while flagging off India’s first commercial LNG bus by Petronet LNG Limited, for the commuting purpose of its employees.

LNG is the least-polluting fuel and Petronet has set an example by launching LNG-powered buses. Fitted with a 180-kg Cryogenic Tank, the bus can travel up to 900 km in a single filling. “The efficiency of LNG is 1.5 times better than diesel. While CNG costs `57 per kg, LNG can be bought at `40-`45 per kg. This is 25-30 per cent cost-efficient when compared to diesel,” said Sajeev Nambiar, senior manager, Petronet LNG Limited, Kochi.

The company is planning to open 28 LNG dispensing stations in the country and four will be in Kerala -- Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Edappal and Kannur. “We are aiming at buses and heavy trailers. LNG is suitable for long services and opening stations at these four stations will help the purpose,” said Sajeev. The stations will be set up in a year.

Commissioned in 2014, Petronet is currently working at 20-25 per cent efficiency. The major customers are GAIL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), ISRO Mahendragiri, HLL Lifecare Limited, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd, Kollam. With the completion of GAIL pipeline project, the efficiency of Petronet will be increased to 40-50 per cent.

According to Sajeev, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation also plans to introduce LNG buses, which will revolutionise the public transport sector.“More than the sale of LNG, what we focus on is to reduce air pollution. More LNG vehicles will be on the streets in the coming years and our environment will be free from pollution,” he said.