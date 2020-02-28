Home Cities Kochi

Petronet launches India’s first commercial LNG bus

LNG is the least-polluting fuel and Petronet has set an example by launching LNG-powered buses.

Published: 28th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister AK Saseendran flagging off the country’s first commercial LNG bus service launched by Petronet LNG Ltd, Kochi, for conveyance of its employees | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Petrol and diesel have been the main sources of fuel and people have realised they are a major source of air pollutants as well. So, the government’s policy is to popularise alternative fuels like liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG), said Transport Minister A K Saseendran here on Thursday.“Giving discounts or special packages to owners of LNG buses can be considered,” he said while flagging off India’s first commercial LNG bus by Petronet LNG Limited, for the commuting purpose of its employees.

LNG is the least-polluting fuel and Petronet has set an example by launching LNG-powered buses. Fitted with a 180-kg Cryogenic Tank, the bus can travel up to 900 km in a single filling. “The efficiency of LNG is 1.5 times better than diesel. While CNG costs `57 per kg, LNG can be bought at `40-`45 per kg. This is 25-30 per cent cost-efficient when compared to diesel,” said Sajeev Nambiar, senior manager, Petronet LNG Limited, Kochi.

The company is planning to open 28 LNG dispensing stations in the country and four will be in Kerala -- Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Edappal and Kannur. “We are aiming at buses and heavy trailers. LNG is suitable for long services and opening stations at these four stations will help the purpose,” said Sajeev. The stations will be set up in a year.

Commissioned in 2014, Petronet is currently working at 20-25 per cent efficiency. The major customers are GAIL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), ISRO Mahendragiri, HLL Lifecare Limited, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd, Kollam. With the completion of GAIL pipeline project, the efficiency of Petronet will be increased to 40-50 per cent.  

According to Sajeev, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation also plans to introduce LNG buses, which will revolutionise the public transport sector.“More than the sale of LNG, what we focus on is to reduce air pollution. More LNG vehicles will be on the streets in the coming years and our environment will be free from pollution,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp