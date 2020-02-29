Home Cities Kochi

KSEB to install solar panels from next month

 Over 4,589 beneficiaries in the district  have been selected in the first phase  The Soura project aims to generate 500 MW from rooftop solar panels

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 4,589 beneficiaries in the district, who were selected under the first phase of Soura Project of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), will finally have panels installed on their rooftops from next month. The applications for the same were invited almost a year ago. As many as 2.8 lakh applications, both from households and commercial establishments, were received for the grid-connected roof top solar programme which aims to generate 200MW of power. After an extensive screening process, over 46,000 applications were selected, including 4,589 from Ernakulam.

According to the KSEB officials, there has been an enthusiastic response from households in the district. The delay in the installation was due to the laborious screening process.  Parameters such as flat rooftops with no external interferences such as tall trees, road access to the site, network connectivity and assurance that building owners would not undertake any rooftop modifications in the next five years were considered. Once the installation starts, the procedure is expected to get over within the next few months.   The tender for contractors was floated around August last year. Tata Solar, Warree Solar, a Mumbai-based company, and Inkel.  

Two models 
Consumers have the option of choosing from two models of power generation. In the first model, the energy generated is fed into the grid for 25 years and 10 per cent of the energy is given to the premises owner. In the second model, the energy generated is sold to the consumer at a fixed tariff for 25 years. In both models, the total cost of the installation is borne by KSEB, while the premise owner gives the rooftop for installation.        

“We have been able to get contractors for the generation of 50 MW, while the contracts for remaining 150 remains to be re-tendered in the coming months. In addition to the ongoing project, registration has also started for a subsidy project of the Central government. Many households registered for the first scheme have now shifted to the subsidy scheme, which is exclusively for households, and aims to generate a total of 4,000 MW energy, out of which 50MW has been allotted for the state,” said Nassarudeen A, state nodal officer of Sourya. 

“KSEB envisages generating 150 MW of solar energy from households alone. An online portal has been opened for registration, making it easy for consumers to choose a more sustainable source of energy,” he added. The Soura project aims to generate 500MW from rooftop solar panels, of which the KSEB is confident of generating 200-250MW by the year end.

Applications
●    After an extensive screening process, over 46,000 applications were selected, including 4,589 from Ernakulam 
●    2.8 lakh applications, both from households and commercial establishments, were received

