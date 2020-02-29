Home Cities Kochi

Taking their art overseas

Two Kochi-based artists are participating in an Australian residency programme by the Kochi Biennale Foundation

Published: 29th February 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Pic  Arun Angela

By Shevlin Sebastian 
Express News Service

KOCHI: On the first floor of Pepper House, Sabyasachi Bhattacharjee, a young Tripura artist now based in Baroda, is busy working, unhindered by the heat and humidity. On a piece of cloth hanging from the ceiling, he is tracing an image. Sabyasachi is doing this in 10 feet sections, the total length around 100 feet. He is looking at the marine algae phytoplankton. “The algae drifts about on the surface of the ocean, but it is also one of the most important sources of oxygen on the planet,” says Sabyasachi. Sabyasachi is equating this drift to the human drift or migration taking place all over the world.

“I am trying to compare  them both. After every 10 feet, the landscape will change, just as it happens in the real world.” Sabyasachi is hoping to hold a residency show parallel to the next edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale which commences on December 12, 2020. The young artist is on a two-month residency, since January, from the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF). On March 17, he will be leaving for Adelaide, where he will spend one month on a KBF-Adelaide Residency Exchange. This is his second visit abroad. Sabyasachi was part of an Art Asia fair at South Korea in 2018. 

For this artist, Fort Kochi is a familiar place. For an earlier Kochi Muziris  Biennale, he had spent two months working as an assistant to the artists. “Fort Kochi feels like home now,” he says. He comes in at 11am and works till 7pm. “This is something I love to do. I am a full-time artist now,” he says. Senior photographer K R Sunil is also a full-time artist. A featured artist at the Kochi Muziris Biennale 2016, some of his subjects include the dhow workers of Malabar and the cultural diversity of Mattanchery, and bizarre folk rituals like bharani at a temple in Kodungallur.Once Sabyasachi returns, it will be Sunil’s turn to go to Adelaide. “It is my first trip abroad,” he says. “There are some old houses in Adelaide. I might want to take photos of that,” he says. He is also planning to put together an audio-visual presentation, apart from a one-day Open Studio.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp