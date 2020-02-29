Home Cities Kochi

Two months since ban on plastic bags, Kochi looks other way

The state government’s decision to impose a blanket ban on single-use plastic carry bags to restrict environmental hazards and health issues has failed miserably in the city.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Shoppers carrying plastic bags. A scene from Broadway

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government’s decision to impose a blanket ban on single-use plastic carry bags to restrict environmental hazards and health issues has failed miserably in the city. Even nearly two months on since they were outlawed, plastic carry bags are widely used in mobile phone outlets, hotels, shopping malls and small shops here. Though some shops have started using cloth and paper bags as an alternative,  most of the city traders are yet to comply with the ban. When TNIE visited shops and supermarkets, it emerged that the use of plastic carry bags is still rampant. The takeaway counters at hotels flout the ban with impunity, encouraged as they are by the slack enforcement. 

“Yes, we still use plastic carry bags in our shop. The government had imposed a blanket ban on plastic carry bags but what is the alternative? If plastic carry bags are available on the market for around `400 per kg, who will spend over `2,000 on getting the same quantity of paper carry bags. If we start using the paper bag it will reflect on our daily turnover. The government should come up with a viable alternative,” said a mobile shop owner at Penta Menaka building near Marine Drive. 

“When health officials carried out raids at Palluruthy, a mere 7 kg of banned plastic carry bags were recovered from the shops. It is quite clear from this that officials and  traders are hand in glove. Though wholesaler dealers use a large quantity of plastic carry bags and other products, corporation officials turn a blind eye. The corporation wants to undermine the government move by not cracking down,” said C K Peter, Opposition councillor. Interestingly, the raids conducted by the district administration a few weeks ago has failed to sustain the initial momentum. Textile majors Kalyan Silks and Jayalakshmi Silks were in for a rude shock when Pollution Control Board and the corporation health wing conducted raids under the aegis of Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh earlier this month. 

“Since the corporation has the manpower, their support is essential to carry out a drive. But the corporation is showing apparent slackness. Already the PCB and the Suchitwa Mission officials are inspecting the shops. We have identified some shops and action will be initiated against them,” said Singh, adding, use of compostable plastic carry bag is  an offence  According to the government order, plastic cups, plates, spoons, forks, straws, stirrers, bowls, flags, water pouches, juice packs, pet bottles (under 300 ml), plastic garbage bags and PVC flex materials are also banned.

Inspections ongoing but little results
●    The PCB and the Suchitwa Mission officials are already inspecting the shops 
●    The Kochi Corporation is allegedly showing slackness in banning use of plastics 
●    The raids conducted by the district administration has failed to sustain the momentum
●    Health wing conducted a raid under the aegis of Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plastic Ban Kochi
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp