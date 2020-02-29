Two months since ban on plastic bags, Kochi looks other way

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: The state government’s decision to impose a blanket ban on single-use plastic carry bags to restrict environmental hazards and health issues has failed miserably in the city. Even nearly two months on since they were outlawed, plastic carry bags are widely used in mobile phone outlets, hotels, shopping malls and small shops here. Though some shops have started using cloth and paper bags as an alternative, most of the city traders are yet to comply with the ban. When TNIE visited shops and supermarkets, it emerged that the use of plastic carry bags is still rampant. The takeaway counters at hotels flout the ban with impunity, encouraged as they are by the slack enforcement.

“Yes, we still use plastic carry bags in our shop. The government had imposed a blanket ban on plastic carry bags but what is the alternative? If plastic carry bags are available on the market for around `400 per kg, who will spend over `2,000 on getting the same quantity of paper carry bags. If we start using the paper bag it will reflect on our daily turnover. The government should come up with a viable alternative,” said a mobile shop owner at Penta Menaka building near Marine Drive.

“When health officials carried out raids at Palluruthy, a mere 7 kg of banned plastic carry bags were recovered from the shops. It is quite clear from this that officials and traders are hand in glove. Though wholesaler dealers use a large quantity of plastic carry bags and other products, corporation officials turn a blind eye. The corporation wants to undermine the government move by not cracking down,” said C K Peter, Opposition councillor. Interestingly, the raids conducted by the district administration a few weeks ago has failed to sustain the initial momentum. Textile majors Kalyan Silks and Jayalakshmi Silks were in for a rude shock when Pollution Control Board and the corporation health wing conducted raids under the aegis of Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh earlier this month.

“Since the corporation has the manpower, their support is essential to carry out a drive. But the corporation is showing apparent slackness. Already the PCB and the Suchitwa Mission officials are inspecting the shops. We have identified some shops and action will be initiated against them,” said Singh, adding, use of compostable plastic carry bag is an offence According to the government order, plastic cups, plates, spoons, forks, straws, stirrers, bowls, flags, water pouches, juice packs, pet bottles (under 300 ml), plastic garbage bags and PVC flex materials are also banned.

