‘Jeevani’ project to revitalise organic farming

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Welcoming the new decade, the Agriculture Department will implement a novel programme for revitalising the organic farming sector. Titled ‘Jeevani’, the programme will have its district-wise launch in the New Year.

The programme aims at helping the state achieve self-sufficiency in vegetable farming and promoting pesticide-free organic vegetable production by aiding people in setting up kitchen gardens in available spaces on the premises of their houses.

As part of the programme, the department will organise awareness campaigns with the help of the health, education and cooperative departments, along with seminars, debates, campaigns and agriculture tutorials for the public. Farming will be launched at vacant land and plots owned by the government, anganwadis and religious institutions.