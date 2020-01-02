Home Cities Kochi

Sree Sankaracharya University students to use cycles on campus

Published: 02nd January 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Vice-Chancellor, faculty and students of SSUS riding the bicycles

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: As a part of making the campus green while also ensuring the safety of the students, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) has decided to distribute bicycles on rent to the students to travel inside the campus. The project, titled LIFE (Living In Friendship with Environment), is perhaps the first-of-its-kind being launched by a university in the state. The aim is to instil a sense of responsibility towards the environment, said Dharm a r a j A d at t u , Vice-Chancellor, SSUS.

“We decided to launch the project as part of our New Year resolution and our endeavour to make the campus green and pollution-free,” he said. According to him, in the first phase of the project, the university is renting out 50 cycles to its students. “The students will not be allowed to bring vehicles inside the campus. If they need to travel within the campus, they can make use of the bicycles. The varsity’s decision is in tandem with Kerala High Court’s order in 2105 banning vehicles inside campuses,” said Dharmaraj .

The vice-chancellor said students need to prepare themselves for a new era which demands living without things like fossil fuel and plastic products. Not only will the initiative help keep the students healthy by motivating them to walk and cycle but will also purify the atmosphere inside the campus, said Dharmaraj. According to varsity officials, the students will be given the cycles on a firstc o m e - f i r s t - s e r ve basis. “Day scholars can make use of the facility from 8am to 8pm, while the hostelers can use the cycles for up to 48 hours. Those who don’t return the cycles after use will be penalised,” said officials. According to the administration, ` 5 lakh has been sanctioned for the first phase of the initiative. “We want to increase the number of bicycles to 100 and will be inviting sponsorship for the same,” he said.

The way forward

Through the initiative titled LIFE (Living In Friendship with Environment), the university will distribute bicycles on a rental basis to the students to travel inside the campus. Fifty cycles are being deployed in the first phase

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp