City gas project back on track

After a long break due to rain, the road-digging work begins in Kalamassery and Thrikkakara, but it is a long way off in city corporation limits

By Meera Suresh
KOCHI:  After a long lull, the work on the city piped gas project undertaken by the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL) has restarted in the district, ending apprehensions about its fate. The project,  which took off officially in 2016, had been limping since May due to heavy rain and flood. Only 1,200 houses have been provided with the piped gas connections till now.

Said a source with the IOAGPL, “We have restarted the digging work in Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipalities. Already, over 1,200 houses in Kalamassery have got piped natural gas (PNG) and they are very satisfied with the service. There was an inordinate delay in completing the work due to the heavy rain. We were helpless as the district received heavy showers in both 2018 and 2019. Now that the rain has subsided, we could finally restart the work.” 

While the work has begun in these two municipalities, it is yet to restart in Maradu, Eloor and Aluva. “We have held talks with them. There is no hindrance. These civic bodies have extended full support and the road-digging work will begin in no time,” he added.

A long wait  for Kochiites

While the work has picked up in other municipalities, it is yet to start in the Kochi corporation limits. While the IOAGPL authorities claim they have a government order (GO) which permits them to carry forward the road digging and restoration process, the non-cooperation from the corporation is hindering the work.

“The GO has given the nod to do the digging and restoration on our terms. It stipulates setting aside 10 per cent of the amount incurred for road work as a bank guarantee in favour of the issuing authority, in this case, the Kochi corporation. For the work to move forward, we need to conduct a survey jointly with the civic body, which has not happened yet. Only if the corporation steps forward can the work begin in the city limits,” said an IOAGPL source.

Meanwhile, P M Harris, chairperson, Works Standing Committee, said the corporation had given the in-principle nod for the work in November 2018. “We have given the  permission. It is up to IOAGPL to say why the work hasn’t started yet,” he said.

Till June 2019, IOAGPL has carried out the work to set up regulators and meters at 13,000- 14,000 homes which expressed interest in the project in the six municipalities. Over 41,000 homes have applied for connections in the district.

