Kochi reels under mosquito menace; residents blame Corp

Say fogging activities, cleaning of canals not being carried out | 423 confirmed cases of dengue reported in district

Swarms of mosquitoes on the slushy water of Thevara-Perandoor canal | A Sanesh

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sujitha Pathur was taken aback on seeing mosquitoes swarming around the unwashed dishes in her kitchen sink. A resident of Tripunithura, the 35-year-old and her family are having sleepless nights due to the menace plaguing the area. Not just Tripunithura,  the entire region falling within the city corporation limits is bearing the brunt due to the lackadaisical approach on the part of the authorities in curbing the problem.

“There has been a rapid increase in the number of mosquitoes. Though we have the mosquito bat, it is of no use since more and more mosquitoes enter the houses. All the ventilation is closed, and doors and windows shut by 5.30pm. This is a daily routine at our place. Even my seven-year-old son follows it and reminds us of the time to shut the doors,” said Sujitha, who works as a music teacher. 

Liya Abraham, a homemaker from Kaloor, said, “It’s been almost a year since we moved to Kochi. The rising temperature and mosquitoes have made life unbearable here. I fear for my eight-month-old daughter and husband, a bank employee, who recovered from a fever recently. It is with the help of mosquito nets we live here.”

People say the corporation’s inability to make a timely intervention is to blame for the situation getting out of the hand. “We do not see any fogging being carried out in the city. The canals haven’t been cleaned up yet and we are exposed to deadly diseases caused by mosquitoes. Stagnant canals are a breeding ground for them,” said Ravindranath, a resident of Kalamassery. 

According to the Health Department, 423 confirmed  cases of dengue have been reported in the district. “Without proper coordination and efforts from authorities and the public, it will be difficult to check the spread of diseases. Outbreaks have been reported in Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, Kadavanthra and Vaduthala  and we have taken measures to curb the menace. Weekly fogging was done in the areas and awareness campaigns on sanitation in houses were conducted. It is a joint effort from Kochi Corporation, residents’ associations, health department and public,” said  Sreedevi S, additional district medical officer (ADMO). 

“Ideally, the corporation and the public should undertake joint cleaning activities in the affected areas. Weekly fogging must also be done. A sum of `10 lakh has been allocated for the purpose. But this has not been utilised properly. Corporation’s health wing has committed serious lapses in addressing the issue this time. The activities began after the outbreak of diseases and the worsening of the mosquito problem,”  said V K Minimol,  former chairperson,  health standing committee. 

According to her,  during her tenure from 2015, saltwater had been discharged into small drains to kill mosquito larvae. But this was stopped after the Opposition voiced its reservations saying there is no proven scientific evidence of saltwater’s effectiveness in killing mosquitoes.

