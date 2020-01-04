SCMS college holds international conference on data analytics and visualising

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A one day summit on data analytics and visualization was organized at SCMS School of Engineering and Technology. Sujatha Madhav Chandran, global head, Asset Leveraged Solutions at Tata Consultancy Services, inaugurated the event. Web service computing is a diversified discipline suite that is related to business process integration and management, cloud computing paradigms, and autonomic computing.

The main objective of the conference was to provide a platform for discussing and exchanging views on various aspects of data analytics and visualisation.

The programme was jointly organised by the department of computer applications, and department of systems and operations at the college. G Sashi Kumar, principal, K J Paulose, dean, Filomina P George, director of academic compliance, Ernest Johnson, faculty of business administration at University of Regina, Rishi Anand senior engineer, CDAC Kochi, Jomon Joseph, CEO, The strategist, Sarath Valiyapurayil, IT Analyst, TCS, andMariakutty Varkey joined the session.