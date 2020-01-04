Home Cities Kochi

UDF to form human map in all districts in protest against CAA

  UDF leaders on Friday decided to intensify their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Protesters carry the tricolour and posters during the massive rally held in Kochi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Wednesday | A SANESH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UDF leaders on Friday decided to intensify their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The UDF will form a ‘human map’ in every district centre as a mark of protest against CAA on January 30 when the nation observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. After the UDF leadership meet held in Kochi, convener Benny Behanan told reporters that mass public participation would be ensured for forming the human map in all district centres. 

“The UDF will hold public meetings in all districts on January 7 to ensure mass participation in the human map. Senior UDF leaders have been asked to attend the meetings. A ‘Constitution protection council’ will be formed in all districts for this purpose,” Behanan said.

He also condemned Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s statement on the Assembly passing a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the CAA. He urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to break his silence on the Governor’s statement over the rights of the state Assembly. As the head of the Assembly, the chief minister should express his protest directly before the Governor.

On UDF and LDF holding combined anti-CAA protests, he said, “The UDF will continue with its CAA protest. Opposition parties should not be invited to join the protest at the last minute after all the plans have been made. Why should UDF follow Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan?”

Ward-level delimitation
The UDF will urge the government to carry out ward-level delimitation prior to the local body elections on the basis of the voters list prepared during the parliamentary elections, he said. Delimitation based on the previous population survey will be full of errors as several persons have died since then. 

UDF also decided to boycott Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) as the decisions taken in the previous edition were yet to be implemented. “The NORKA medical aid was promised for Keralites who return from abroad. NRIs were promised subsidies to start businesses here. The family members of Sajan Parayil of Kannur who committed suicide due to red-tapism is yet to get any aid,” Behanan said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala chaired the meeting. AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, M M Hassan, IUML’s P K Kunhalikutty and M K Muneer, Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Johny Nellore, RSP’s Shibu Baby John, CMP’s C P John, and Kerala Congress (M) leaders Jose K Mani, C F Thomas, Mons Joseph and Roshy Augustine attended the meet.

