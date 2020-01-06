Traffic curbs in Kochi during President’s visit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police commissioner has imposed traffic regulations on Monday and Tuesday as part of President Ram Nath Kovind’s two-day visit to the state.

On Monday, vehicles going from Ernakulam to west Kochi between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm, must take a diversion from Thevara Junction and go through Thevara ferry. Those entering from West Kochi to Ernakulam during these hours must divert from BOT junction and go through Thevara Ferry junction.

The same regulations would be applicable from 8.30 am till 10 am on Tuesday, at Thevara Ferry and BOT junction.

Parking on the stretch will be banned and vehicles violating this instruction will be seized. The roads will be blocked 20 to 30 minutes before the President’s entourage passes.