A picture of apathy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 2020 sprang a surprise when we learnt that the train fares had been hiked. But, are the common passengers availing the benefits? The answer is no, going by the state of the Aluva railway station. One of the biggest and busiest in the state, considering its proximity to the Cochin International Airport and the industrial units at Perumbavoor, this station lacks many basic amenities.

Ticket counter

Despite the use of online ticket booking facilities, a majority of commuters here rely on ticket counters at the station. Of the five counters here, only three functions at a time. The station sees heavy rush during the early morning hours, especially on Monday and weekends. “Only two counters function during the early morning hours. A long queue of commuters, mostly office-goers and students, are a norm. The long waiting hours mean that the commuters are seen rushing to catch the train. The information/ enquiry counters also do not function properly during peak hours,” said Hari V D, a regular commuter.

However, station manager KM Raheem said they operate ticket counters depending on staff availability. “The counters work depending on the number of passengers and the availability of staff. At a time when the Railways is cutting back on staff, increasing the number of counters is not a feasible idea,” he added.

The lack of a canteen facility at the station is also a major shortcoming. The eatery which used to function here has been lying closed for over a year.

According to sources, the licence fee levied by the Railways from the canteen operators runs to lakhs of rupees. The tender is awarded to the highest bidder, who often finds it difficult to make a profit, prompting them to resort to malpractices. Commuters at the station have to depend on food kiosks and eateries functioning outside, which is a major inconvenience especially for those travelling with elderly people. According to the station master, the tender for leasing out the canteen to a new operator is yet to be floated. The roofing on the second platform does not cover the entire area causing inconvenience to passengers.

Not enough services for migrants

Migrant labourers from Aluva and Perumbavoor form a major part of commuters here. They commute to and from the NorthEast states every month. But, there is just one weekly train, Vivek Express from Dibrugarh to Aluva, forcing them to travel in congested compartments. They are forced to occupy even the toilets of the trains during the journey which lasts a couple of days. Though the railway officials agree that considering the number of migrants using the facility, it is imperative to increase the services, nothing has happened in this regard. Though another weekly train Andhyodaya does not stop at the station, many times, the labourers pull chain to halt the train here.