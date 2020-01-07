Home Cities Kochi

One of a kind: This engineer-turned-philanthropist feeds several hungry tummies every day

Engineer-turned-philanthropist Anooja Bashir has launched a ‘Free Food Campaign’ with the aim of feeding more than 100 people in a day

Published: 07th January 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A few years ago, when Anooja Bashir, an engineer, was out with her colleagues to discuss daily work reports at a coffee shop on Church Street in Bengaluru, she happened to notice two of her companions pointing towards a boy begging by the road and talking about him. They had noticed that a kind man had offered the boy some snacks which he shared with other children who were also begging close by. 

Her colleagues also decided to buy something from the restaurant and give it to him. The boy took the packet of food to where children, women and men were resting a few metres away, divided the food into small portions and distributed it to everyone. The incident prompted Anooja to start a ‘Free Food Campaign’ in Kochi with the aim of feeding more than 100 people a day.

Anooja distributing food at a shelter home

 “Besides starting the campaign, I also wanted to create awareness about food scarcity faced by a sizeable population in Kerala. I wanted to do something for those people who were unable to afford even a single meal in a day,” says Anooja. She contacted the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, to start the initiative.

After talking to the medical superintendent, she realised even though there is scarcity of food, financial assistance is a bigger necessity. With the suggestions from experts at the college, she decided to adopt a shelter home in Kochi run by a middle-aged woman. Nearly 500 people without homes or abandoned by relatives found shelter there. 

“I realised that feeding the inmates everyday had been challenging for the woman. So, I decided to research more about such places and start a food campaign myself,” she adds. Anooja decided to spend her earnings on preparing food for people who struggle for a meal. With an initial target of 100 food packets everyday, she introduced her food campaign at the basic level through crowdfunding internet platform called ketto.org as www.ketto.org/anoojainitiatives.

“I have received a good response from some people through the platform, they have come forward to help. I want to spread the free food campaign to places such as Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and other cities as well,” says Anooja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp