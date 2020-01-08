Home Cities Kochi

Let the music play

Singer Vyaasa M, a Mumbai-based Malayali, talks about his well-received new single Wajood-e-Sabab and his musical journey  

Published: 08th January 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Shevlin Sebastian 
Express News Service

KOCHI: On an idle morning, Mumbai-based musician Vyaasa M was skimming through videos on YouTube when he came across a commencement speech by American talk show host Oprah Winfrey at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2013. “Once your personality meets your purpose in life, nobody can stop you,” she said during the inspirational talk.

Those words spoke to Vyaasa, and he immediately got in touch with Shamsher Singh Beniyaaz, his friend and lyricist. With help from producer Himonshu Parikh, they made a song called Wajood-e-Sabab. “Wajood means existence and Sabab translates to reason. So the Urdu phrase stands for ‘the reason for existence’.” he says. 

The opening shot shows a long-haired, bearded young man running down a dark street looking wry. He runs home, looks at himself on the bathroom mirror, and what he sees there disappoints him. He rushes out and starts looking through his phone. Soon, he breaks into a song. “But then he does not sing in public due to his self-doubt,” says Vyaasa. Adding to his insecurities is the emotional abuse he faces at work—a mean boss and monotonous job he has no interest in. Saturated, he decides to quit the job and take up singing, finally giving his talent a shot. He approaches record labels who brush him off saying “You’re good, but not great.” 

He then uploads his song on Facebook, Wajood-e-Sabab and asks for a team to shoot the video. The culmination of Wajood-e-Sabab is at the release of this video and the protagonist’s establishment as an artist. With Vyaasa’s hypnotic vocals and well-produced electronic elements, the song, like all good ones, grows on you the more you listen to it. Apart from Vyaasa, the song also features vocalist Vivek Hariharan.   

Vyaasa wanted to tell a story that would resonate with everybody. “There are many comments on YouTube and Instagram where people say they have a friend like a protagonist or know someone like him. That makes me happy,” he says. A Malayali, Vyaasa grew up in Dombivli, a suburb in Mumbai. Throughout school, music didn’t matter to him. “I lived in an environment where education was regarded as the most important thing,” he says. It was after joining the Institute of Hotel Management And Catering Technology, Kovalam that he started taking part in competitions and music festivals and realised that he had a talent for music. 

After graduating in 2012, he returned home and told his parents he wanted to be a musician. “They thought I was joking,” says Vyaasa. He worked for a couple of years to clear off his student loans, and then embarked on a full-time music career. He has assisted in song arrangement for multiple projects. “It is a competitive industry. But I am glad I am on the journey,” he says. 

Vyaasa is hopeful of the growth of the independent music industry. “After the 1990s, there has not been a better hour than this. There is a vast digital platform for showcasing your music. We can now create a content parallel to the mainstream.” Vyaasa’s next single, ‘Kyu Tumne?’ will be released soon. “It is a love song about heartbreak,” he concludes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp