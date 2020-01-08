Universities no longer a safe place for exchange of ideas, says Rajeev Gowda

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “The recent attack by masked goons at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a clear indication to every student and parent that university campuses are no longer havens for exchange of ideas and expressions. That era is over as a fascist government is at the helm,” said MV Rajeev Gowda, Rajya Sabha MP and chairman, AICC research wing. He was speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

“The Congress is deeply anguished by the incidents at JNU. It is a disgrace to the country and a threat to every student who wants to express their viewpoints,” said Rajeev. JNU authorities and Delhi police were inactive when the masked goons entered the heavily guarded campus and unleashed their brutality. “And the worst part is that the Delhi police filed an FIR against Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh. The Congress demands the resignation of JNU Vice-Chancellor and strict action should be taken against the Delhi police commissioner,” he said.

Rajeev Gowda congratulated the people of Kerala for their unified protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). “The people of Kerala demonstrated in multiple ways that they are the true citizens of India. The state is always loved for the religious harmony it holds and people here are true believers of Constitution and ideas like equality and secularism. Soon other states will draw inspiration from the people of Kerala.” He also congratulated the legislators for passing a resolution against CAA and for halting National Population Register (NPR) updation.

He blamed the Central Government for its lack of vision about the country’s development. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented demonetisation in the last tenure and is now trying to implement decitizenisation through CAA. The Central Government believes that building detention camps gives a boost to the economy. A former professor of economics and social sciences at Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, he claimed that around `30,900 crore is being spent for the initial phase of NPR updation.

“A sum of `2.3 lakh crore is needed for the construction of detention camps. And it requires `36,000 crore annually for running these camps. The fiscal deficit of the country is much more than what they claim. And they have cut `3,000 crore from the education budget. The government doesn’t have its own agenda and is implementing the agenda of RSS,” he added.

‘Lack of vision’

Gowda, the AICC research wing chairman, blamed the Centre for its lack of vision about the India’s development. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented demonetisation in the last tenure and is now trying to implement decitizenisation through CAA, he said.

He said people of Kerala demonstrated in multiple ways that they are the true citizens of India