Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats: Complaint over quality of geotextile

However, Vijay Steels and Explosives have started erecting the geotextile as a curtain along the compound wall to restrict the flying of concrete debris.

Published: 09th January 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu

Maradu demolition: Countdown begins, 2 days to go (File Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Despite the continuous assurance by the authorities concerned regarding the safety of residences near the Alfa Serene apartment complex, the residents remain a worried lot. According to them, the officials are merely providing lip service and only want to complete the demolition at any cost.

“Compared to the geotextile used by Edifice Engineering, the one used in Alfa Serene is of poorer quality. It lacks enough thickness and looks exactly like the material used as cement packets. They had promised me that my entire house will be covered with the same geotextile sheets,” said Harishchandrasai K R, a resident living near Alfa Serene.

However, Vijay Steels and Explosives have started erecting the geotextile as a curtain along the compound wall to restrict the flying of concrete debris. “It is a futile exercise. I know it is not going to help much but I hope my house remains unaffected,” he said.   

HC seeks govt’s view on nearby residents’ plea

Kochi: The High Court sought the state government’s view on a petition filed by people living near the Maradu highrises, seeking a directive to assess the present market value of the houses and other structure within a 200m radius before the date of the demolition. Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the order on the petition filed by  Harishchandrasai K R and other nearby residents. During the hearing, government pleader Advocate T S Shyam Prasanth submitted that a similar petition was pending before the court. Considering this, the court posted the case along with that matter to Thursday.

The petitioners said they had already approached the authorities to assess the value and declare the compensation to be provided to them. However, no action was taken to address their grievances. They said the authorities had no clear plan on the compensation to be given to them in case their property got damaged due to the implosion. They were not responsible for the construction of illegal flats and it was unfair to penalise them for the negligence of the builders, said the petitioners. They had invested their hard-earned investment for constructing their houses and were concerned about their homes, they said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats Maradu
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp