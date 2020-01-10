Home Cities Kochi

Accused murdered Eva Antony after two weeks of planning, say police

Safar Sha, 26, arrested for murdering Plus II student Eva Antony alias Gopika, had carried out the chilling crime after meticulously planning it over two weeks, said the police.

Published: 10th January 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives, friends and well-wishers of Eva Antony break down in front of her body kept at her rented house at Kaloor on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Safar Sha, 26, arrested for murdering Plus II student Eva Antony alias Gopika, had carried out the chilling crime after meticulously planning it over two weeks, said the police.

Safar, who was sent to judicial custody on Thursday, confessed that he killed Eva for rejecting his marriage proposal. “He bought a knife a couple of days before the incident with the intention of murdering Eva. He devised a well thought out plan to take her to Malakkapara. He stabbed her nearly 20 times,” said an officer.

The two had been in a relationship for about a year. After  Eva’s parents opposed  it, she opted to end the affair. However, Safar kept stalking her, said  the police.

“Preliminary probe found the girl went with the accused in his car after he turned up at the school. He didn’t force her. But an inquiry is under way to get the full picture,” said S Vijayasankar, CI, Ernakulam Central police station.

Dramatic scenes unfold at girl’s house
Eva’s body was brought to her rented house at Kaloor around 4pm on Thursday. When her body was being moved to the ambulance before shifting it to native Cherthala for burial, Tom Jose of Varapuzha, who had been loitering there for several hours, entered the vehicle claiming to be her friend. His action aroused suspicion and he was ordered to get down from the ambulance. He resisted and created a scene. He was later removed by police who took him into custody. Eva’s body was then taken to Cherthala and the burial was held at Church of God Chennaveli, Arthungal, in the evening.

