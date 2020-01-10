Fighting the fungus

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

KOCHI: When 24-year-old Maya Vijay had a flaky scalp during her college days, little did she expect it to result in seborrheic dermatitis five years later. Itchiness, mild scaling and powdery deposits on the shoulder and back of her dress looked similar to dandruff — a condition caused by dry scalp. With time, the condition worsened and symptoms varied.

“My mother and I were under the assumption that it was dandruff, for almost three years and took it casually. She’d frequently oil my hair and try removing the flakes the next day. I too thought oiling could be the only remedy to treat a dry scalp and started taking massages at parlours. I felt socially awkward and embarrassed at college and work. A few suggested it was because of PCOS and stress. We were perplexed since the scaling got severe, especially in winter,” said Maya who got to know about her condition a year ago after consulting a dermatologist.

Like Maya, many of us tend to simplify scalp problems and neglect them. Dermatologist and aesthetic physician Shwetha Rahul from Kauvery Hospital, said, “Every condition has a cause, set of symptoms and treatments. Dandruff is the mildest of all resulting in flaking of the scalp both dry and oily. The fungus responsible for this is called malasezzia. It’s born with us and dies with us by making its presence felt in the scalp.

Each person is genetically predetermined as to how they react to the fungus. When the fungal count increases, it pushes fungus by shedding the skin. This is an inflammatory response against the fungus, depending on how strong it is, the whole dandruff situation pans out.” The condition is chronic and long-term that requires instant medication with coal tar-based shampoo, rich in salicylic acid.

The count can increase seasonally based on weather conditions. Testosterone is one of the major mediators of dandruff. “The next condition in the spectrum is called seborrheic dermatitis and it’s a common one. There’s scalp irritation, larger flaky oily scales, and redness that extends beyond the scalp line. The scalp and hair root is covered with scales. There’s greasiness, redness, and cracks behind the ears. The stage immediate to this is called sebo-psoriasis. This condition fluctuates between dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. The symptoms include thick and localised patches, crusty scalp extending beyond hairline and redness. People often fall under this condition,” said the doctor. Once Maya was diagnosed with seborrheic dermatitis, she was advised to used coal tar-based shampoos to cleanse her hair frequently.

She’d condition her hair with lotion once a week to retain moisture in the scalp. Flakiness intensifies during winter. She was cautioned that negligence could result in scalp psoriasis, the most severe form of the spectrum. “Scalp psoriasis is a distinct entity. It can be a forerunner to psoriasis in parts like knee, elbow and back. People have scalp psoriasis for years before the onset in other parts of the body. One needs to be alert when the scales in scalp get larger and localised. All scalp conditions are gender-neutral and persistent. However, there isn’t awareness among people so they tend to confuse different conditions. Medication is a must or it might result in self-esteem issues. It’s curable and controllable but it’s a lifetime condition, said Rahul.

