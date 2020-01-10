Shell-stroked  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As you enter the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi art gallery at Vyloppilli Samskriti Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram, you will come across miniature replicas of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple, Thrissur, made of seashells displayed as part of the exhibition titled ‘Luminous 11’. The works have been put together by Sreeja Kalappurakkal, a self-taught artist.

Pics B P Deepu ,Sreeja

Kalappurakkal

The ongoing exhibition features over 130 paintings done on seashells. The Nilambur-based artist has been creative since her childhood. “I am a travel enthusiast and have always tried to choose something from nature as a medium to make art. I have worked stones and feathers as well,” says Sreeja. This is her first exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram, and second in the state. Her first seashell art exhibition was conducted at the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi art gallery in Thrissur.

“I started doing the miniature model of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple three years ago. It took me around three months just to stick the shells together. Around 15 kg of seashells, including Kanyakumari pencil, have been used to complete the sculpture,” says Sreeja, who is currently working on more models. The miniature model of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple was unveiled by Pooyam Gauri Parvathi Bayi of Travancore royal family.

The exhibition also features seashells, few of them butterfly-shaped, painted with birds, animals, water and portraits inspired from nature. Some of them also showcase Kerala floods. Sreeja made it to the Limca Book of Records for making traditional art using different kinds of stones as well as feather art. She created about 150 traditional paintings on stone canvas. She is featured on India Book of Records for largest feather collection for art.

Sreeja recently won the Best of India World Record for largest seashell painting collection and world’s largest Temple Monumental Artefact made out of small seashells for the year 2019. Sreeja has conducted about 10 art exhibitions in different parts of the state and is currently working on eco-friendly medium for her art. The exhibition will conclude on Friday.