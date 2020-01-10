Southern Naval Command gets new Chief of Staff

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rear Admiral M D Suresh assumed office as the new Chief of Staff at Southern Naval Command (SNC), the training command of the Navy here, on Wednesday. He took over the charge from Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni who has been posted as Flag Officer of the Offshore Defence Advisory Group in Mumbai.

A native of Kozhikode, Rear Admiral Suresh joined the Navy in January 1984. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and Naval War College, Goa.

Suresh has served on-board destroyers Rajput and Rana and commanded missile boats Nirbhik and Vinash. He was the first executive officer of the stealth frigate INS Talwar. He received the Nau Sena Medal in 2001 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2018.