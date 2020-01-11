Home Cities Kochi

World needs places like Kerala, says Nobel laureate Michael Levitt

Two days after getting stranded on a houseboat in Alappuzha due to the strike on January 7, Michael Levitt, the 2013 chemistry Nobel laureate, was all praise for Kerala.

Published: 11th January 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two days after getting stranded on a houseboat in Alappuzha due to the strike on January 7, Michael Levitt, the 2013 chemistry Nobel laureate, was all praise for Kerala. He was at Cochin University of Science and Technology with his wife on Friday to participate in a session organised as part of the inaugural function of NR Madhava Menon Interdisciplinary Center for Research Ethics and Protocols.

“Kerala is a special and different place. It is trying to deal with problems in a way that urges the world to look up to it; the world needs places like Kerala,” said Levitt. While interacting with students, he elucidated about the wonders of science. Starting with a story about his journey from being a researcher to a Nobel laureate, he said, “Learn to stand on the shoulders of giants if you want to reach the heights.” According to him, he had three such giants in his life.

“Francis Crick who co-authored with James Watson in proposing the double helix structure of the DNA molecule, and John Kendrew and Max Perutz who shared the 1962 Nobel Prize in chemistry for their investigation in the structure of heme-containing proteins, were my giants,” said Levitt. However, Michael considers Perutz as an ethical giant since he loved to work independently. “Science is not about the money, it is about the recognition,” he said.

Michael reminisced the time when he started as a researcher in 1967.  “Just look at how computers have changed. They have become 10,000 times cheaper, 10,000 times faster, 10,000 times more capable of storage and 10,000 times smaller. If cars were like computers, the new Volvo would cost $3, would have a top speed of 20,00,000 km/hr, would carry 50,000 adults and park in a shoebox. Which is quite funny for a car,” he laughed.

However, he despaired about the lack of ethics among human beings. “People can’t learn ethics from biological intelligence since we didn’t create them,” he said. According to him, the evolution of eukaryotes including humans is not survival of the fittest, but survival of the most diverse,” he added. He advised students to be passionate, persistent, original, kind and the best at what they do. “It is alright to be wrong;
a good scientist is wrong 90 per cent of the time, and a great scientist is wrong 99 per cent of the time,”
said Levitt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Michael Levitt Kerala
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp