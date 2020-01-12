Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats: One more illegal lakeside apartment complex demolished in Kochi

The 55-meter high Jain Coral Cove, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, was brought down at around 11.03 am.

Published: 12th January 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Ensuring the implementation of Supreme Court order, Jain Coral Cove, one of the five apartment towers which violated CRZ norms, demolished through controlled implosion at Maradu in Kochi on Sunday. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fourth apartment complex at Maradu -- the 16-storey Jains Coral Cove -- was demolished as per the schedule on Sunday at 11:02 am, bringing the majestic building to a heap of dust and debris.

Jains Coral Cove, which had 128-apartments, was brought down in just 11 seconds, using the 'waterfall method', the crumbling down of the huge concrete structure resembling a waterfall.

With this demolition, only one high-rise remains -- Golden Kayaloram, which is an also 16-storey building. It will be brought down at 2 pm Sunday. 

On Saturday, the Ernakulam district administration had brought down three high-rises. 

A total of five apartment complexes have been directed to demolished by the Supreme Court in May 2019 for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

(Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)


"Prima facie, the demolition was held as per the plan. It was a perfect implosion. It is the result of teamwork. The debris has fallen into the compound. No damage has been caused to the nearby houses or the structures," said S Suhas, district collector.

"This operation was an absolute success. We conducted the mission in clockwork precision. No damage has been caused to the adjacent buildings. There has been no harm to human life or animal life either," Added Vijay Sakhare, the city police commissioner.

He said the traffic has also been restored within half an hour of the operation.

Suhas said debris has not fallen to the water bodies.  

"We have one more demolition to conduct. We are moving to that now," said the collector.

TAGS
Maradu flats Jain Coral Cove
