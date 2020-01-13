How this Kochi explosives expert saved an anganwadi from turning to dust in Maradu demolition

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When R Venugopal, the deputy chief of explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Peso) went for a walk with Joe Brinkmann, the managing director of Jet Demolitions, the parent company of Edifice Engineering around Golden Kayaloram, he had only one demand “Please give back the Anganwadi to me.” A smiling Brinkmann had then asked his team member Kevin to take a photo of them in front of the institution. Brinkmann kept his promise. The anganwadi was unblemished after the demolition of Golden Kayaloram.

Recalling the event, a teary-eyed Venugopal smiled and said: “I could have easily sat back at the office and handled the approvals. But I couldn’t turn down the request of the state to ensure a fool-proof execution of the work. If anything would have to go out of order, Peso will be held responsible. Luckily, everything went according to our plan and ended perfectly,” says Venugopal.

“We reduced the amount of emulsion explosives several times from the initial plan and increased the number of detonating fuses to enhance the shattering effect which helped reduce the size of the rubble,” he adds.

Earlier, he had secured the neighbouring buildings from any possible aftermath of the demolitions. The Peso officer had made a significant impact in addressing the concerns of the residents as well.

“Venugopal sir helped allay our apprehensions about the demolition. With the savings of a lifetime at risk, all of us were worried, but his assurances assuaged those worries. Today, we are relieved,” said a smiling Harishchandrasai K R, a resident near the demolished Alfa Serene.

Maradu a learning curve for us: Uttkarsh Mehta

For Uttkarsh Mehta, the partner of Edifice Engineering, the firm tasked with razing three highrises, Maradu will always be special.

“The cooperation of officials in charge made things easy for us. You won’t get a second chance in demolition. Hence, the support of officials and public are pivotal for its success,” said Mehta on Sunday, after the implosions were over.

“While they were concrete structures for us, the buildings meant much more to the owners. However, we will repair any damage suffered by the structures in the neighbourhood,” he said.

Removal of debris will be over in 45 days. “The work will commence on Monday. It is not very profitable. However, it has been a good experience for us,” he said.