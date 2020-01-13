Home Cities Kochi

Meet Kochi's one-man army that blew the lid off rampant corruption in Maradu panchayat

It was trap set by Vigilance, Anti-Corruption Bureau based on a complaint filed on February 19, 2007, against then panchayat officials that blew the lid off the entire construction fraud in Maradu.

Published: 13th January 2020 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Kumar V G

Anil Kumar V G

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anil Kumar V G of Nettoor would have never thought that his effort to uncover the illegal practices in the then Maradu grama panchayat would end up in the demolition of five highrises for violating CRZ norms years later.

It was a trap set by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau based on his complaint filed on February 19, 2007, against then panchayat officials that blew the lid off the entire construction fraud in Maradu. Then Maradu panchayat secretary Mohammed Ashraf was arrested for accepting bribe from Kumar and 31 other persons for sanctioning illegal building permits.

The vigilance team seized files from Ashraf’s room, including illegal permits issued to four of the ill-fated highrises. The vigilance officials found the permits to four highrises were allocated without mandatory sanction from Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA). The ensuing legal battle led to last year’s Supreme Court verdict.

ALSO READ | Explainer: What is Maradu flat demolition controversy, who is involved and why

The entire issue started with the then Maradu panchayat delaying a building permit application submitted by Kumar’s friend Suresh Menon, who is based in Singapore.

“I approached the panchayat for a building permit. Suresh was planning to build a 4,500 sq-ft house at Ambalakadavu back in 2007. Ashraf demanded Rs 5 for each square foot citing the distance from the road to the apartment. It would have come to a huge amount at the time. Since there were no violation on our part, we couldn’t agree to it. He intentionally delayed the file. One day, I found him taking Rs 500 from an elderly woman and he repeated the demand of Rs 12,000 from me,” he said.

On Menon’s instructions, Kumar met vigilance DySP Joseph. “As per their directives, I went to the panchayat office on February 20 with the amount. The currency notes were coated with chemical powders and a microphone was fitted in my pocket to record the conversation. I went into his office with a tahsildar impersonating as my friend’s brother.

Right after giving the bribe, a union worker entered the room and forced the secretary to cover the amount. Then, vigilance officials entered the room and arrested him,” said Kumar.

Kumar was made the first witness in the case. However, the official confessed to the irregularities happening in the panchayat.

He was sentenced in the case and is still entangled in many similar cases. But the corrupt practices still go on in the municipality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammed Ashraf Maradu Maradu demolition
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp