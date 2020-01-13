Home Cities Kochi

Thrill of Maradu demolition over, now activists want all illegal buildings to be razed down

Most of them, who came to witness Sunday’s demolition, wanted all illegal structures razed

Published: 13th January 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu building demolition

Maradu building demolition

By Arun M/ Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: If it was excitement for onlookers on the first day of controlled implosions at Maradu on Saturday, political and activistic debates ruled the roost on the second day. Most of them, who came to witness the demolition of Jains Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram, wanted all such structures built violating environmental laws demolished.

Jayalekshmi A S, an engineering student of Sree Narayana Institute of Technology, Adoor, told TNIE that she has chosen ‘Maradu demolition and impact’ as the topic for her final-year project. “Of course, the demolition brought pain to a lot of families. But the whole process will be a reminder to all those who violate norms. Now, no apartment will be constructed violating CRZ rules. I believe other buildings that violate these norms will also be demolished,” she said.

Shaji P, a native of Nettoor, says “I went there not out of thrill but wanted to learn more about the technology used for implosion.”

He too aired the same opinion and wanted all illegal structures to be demolished. “When a common man approaches authorities to get the building permit for a 500-sq-ft house, the officers make the person run around several times. The officers who gave the sanction to these apartments might have taken lakhs or crores of rupees in bribe,” he said.

Unnikrishnan, a resident of Nettoor, who watched the demolitions on the first day on TV, was present at the demolition site of Golden Kayaloram on Sunday.

“Contrary to my expectations, it was painful to see the building being razed. There are many buildings at Nettoor that violate environmental norms. However, I firmly believe such violations should be prevented in future at least,” he said.

Meanwhile, Riyas K Mohammed, who runs a tyre shop at Nettoor, believes that justice was not served to the residents of all four apartment complexes.

Many of them were his customers and he could see the pain these residents suffered since the Supreme Court verdict. “People believe that they were so rich that the demolition won’t affect them. The public isn’t realising their pain. However, I believe that no building should be built violating laws,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu building demolition Maradu demolition Kerala illegal construction
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp