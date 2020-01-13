Thrill of Maradu demolition over, now activists want all illegal buildings to be razed down

Express News Service

KOCHI: If it was excitement for onlookers on the first day of controlled implosions at Maradu on Saturday, political and activistic debates ruled the roost on the second day. Most of them, who came to witness the demolition of Jains Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram, wanted all such structures built violating environmental laws demolished.

Jayalekshmi A S, an engineering student of Sree Narayana Institute of Technology, Adoor, told TNIE that she has chosen ‘Maradu demolition and impact’ as the topic for her final-year project. “Of course, the demolition brought pain to a lot of families. But the whole process will be a reminder to all those who violate norms. Now, no apartment will be constructed violating CRZ rules. I believe other buildings that violate these norms will also be demolished,” she said.

Shaji P, a native of Nettoor, says “I went there not out of thrill but wanted to learn more about the technology used for implosion.”

He too aired the same opinion and wanted all illegal structures to be demolished. “When a common man approaches authorities to get the building permit for a 500-sq-ft house, the officers make the person run around several times. The officers who gave the sanction to these apartments might have taken lakhs or crores of rupees in bribe,” he said.

Unnikrishnan, a resident of Nettoor, who watched the demolitions on the first day on TV, was present at the demolition site of Golden Kayaloram on Sunday.

“Contrary to my expectations, it was painful to see the building being razed. There are many buildings at Nettoor that violate environmental norms. However, I firmly believe such violations should be prevented in future at least,” he said.

Meanwhile, Riyas K Mohammed, who runs a tyre shop at Nettoor, believes that justice was not served to the residents of all four apartment complexes.

Many of them were his customers and he could see the pain these residents suffered since the Supreme Court verdict. “People believe that they were so rich that the demolition won’t affect them. The public isn’t realising their pain. However, I believe that no building should be built violating laws,” he said.