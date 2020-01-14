Home Cities Kochi

Rubble Master to turn Maradu flats' concrete remains to M-sand

The firm has already paid Rs 36.15 lakh to Maradu municipality and is planning to cash in on the hike in sand and cement prices by supplying good quality concrete M-sand.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rubble Master 80, which will soon be brought to the city

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Aluva-based Prompt enterprises, the agency tasked with managing the concrete debris of all five demolished apartment towers at Maradu, has decided to turn the rubble to M-sand for commercial purpose using the machine, ‘Rubble Master 80’. “Rubble master, which is being imported from abroad, will be able to crush large pieces and turn them to concrete powder. Once it reaches here on January 20, we will begin the work,” said Achyuth Joseph, a partner of Prompt Enterprises.

The firm will start the shifting of concrete debris by Thursday to its yards at Chandiroor (4 acres) and Kumbalam (6 acres) for the purpose. “The initial plan was to complete the process at the sites itself. However, space constraints have forced us to transport the debris to our yards,” said Achyuth.

Rubble Master will be able to grind 200 tonnes of concrete in an hour. The machine weighs over 23,600kg and will be transported to each site. “We gave away the debris generated during the preblasting work for construction purposes and decided to utilise the post-demolition concrete to make M-sand,” said Achyuth.

Following its meeting with Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who was in charge of the demolition, on Monday, the company decided to start shifting concrete materials in collaboration with the contracting firms. The firm has already paid Rs 36.15 lakh to Maradu municipality and is planning to cash in on the hike in sand and cement prices by supplying good quality concrete M-sand.

CONCRETE TO M-SAND
Equipment:Rubble Master 80
Weight: 23,600kg
Can convert 200 tonnes of concrete into M-sand in one hour

TAGS
Maradu flats Maradu demolition
