S Hareesh’s ‘Meesha’ gets an English translation

By Express News Service

Malayalam author S Hareesh’s novel, ‘Meesha’ has now been translated into Engliswh by Jayasree Kalathil under the name ‘Moustache’. The book is being released by HarperCollins Publishers. The story is a blend of magic, myth and metaphor that resonates with readers on many levels.

The book had attracted many controversies too. A few extracts serialised and published in a regional daily resulted in criticism. A case was filed, but the Supreme Court refused to ban the novel.

Vavachan, a Dalit, gets the opportunity to play a policeman with an immense moustache in a musical drama. Afterwards, Vavachan, whose community was banned by the upper-caste from growing facial hair, refuses to shave off his moustache. The moustache soon becomes a local legend, and people invent endless tales around it—that it grows as high as the sky and as thick as rainclouds, turning Vavachan into a mythical figure.

Set in Kuttanad, the story navigates the intricate waterscape, unfolding stories where power dynamics, social system and politics become key themes. “It is a novel of epic dimensions and easily among the most accomplished fictional works in Malayalam,” says writer K Satchidanandan.

Hareesh has authored three other short-story collections, namely ‘Adam’, which received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, ‘Rasavidyayude Charithram’, and ‘Appan’. He is also a recipient of the Geetha Hiranyan Endowment, the Thomas Mundassery Prize, and the V P Sivakumar Memorial Prize. ‘Moustache’ is his first novel.

Hareesh has also written screenplays for 2017 film ‘Aedan’ and 2019 hit movie Jallikattu, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and won a silver peacock at the International Film Festival of India. Hareesh works in the revenue department and hails from Neendoor in Kottayam district.